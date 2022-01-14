Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shakes Manipur's Ukhrul

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shakes Manipur's Ukhrul1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
- The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said on Friday.
The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.
More details are awaited
