Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shakes Manipur's Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited

