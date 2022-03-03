Earthquake strikes Odisha district, cracked reported in some houses1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2022, 02:43 PM IST
- Though cracks were seen in some houses, there were no reports of any major damage or casualty so far
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.
Though cracks were seen in some houses, there were no reports of any major damage or casualty so far, a district official told news agency PTI.
The quake occurred at a depth of 9 km around 11.30 am, the NCS said.
