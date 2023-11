Earthquake today: 3.1 magnitude quake strikes Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale struck Manipur on Sunday evening

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 17:42:04 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.73, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur," posted NCS_Earthquake on X on Sunday.

