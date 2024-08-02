Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake strikes Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul And Spiti.

Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake struck Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul And Spiti, on August 2 at 9:45 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
The the National Center for Seismology is a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 02/08/2024 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 32.67 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.”
EQ of M: 3.2, On: 02/08/2024 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 32.67 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 2, 2024
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/9vhzEFSmNW
More details awaited…..
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess