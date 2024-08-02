Earthquake today: 3.2 magnitude quake struck Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul And Spiti, on August 2 at 9:45 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The the National Center for Seismology is a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “EQ of M: 3.2, On: 02/08/2024 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 32.67 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul And Spiti, Himachal Pradesh."