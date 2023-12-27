Hello User
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude quake hits Assam's Tezpur

Earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude quake hits Assam's Tezpur

Livemint

  • Magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred in Tezpur, Assam, at a depth of 20 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred in Tezpur, Assam, at a depth of 20 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on 27 December, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 5.55 am at a depth of 20 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 26.70 and longitude 93.22, as per the NCS.

Taking to X, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information."

(More details awaited)

