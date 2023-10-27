Hello User
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Livemint

  • Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

3.6 magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

As per NCS, the quake occurred at around 10:15 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km.

In a tweet, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-10-2023, 10:15:37 IST, Lat: 27.32 & Long: 92.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 31km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh"

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST
