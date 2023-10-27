Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
- Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
As per NCS, the quake occurred at around 10:15 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km.
In a tweet, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-10-2023, 10:15:37 IST, Lat: 27.32 & Long: 92.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 31km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh"
