Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per NCS, the quake occurred at around 10:15 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km.

In a tweet, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 27-10-2023, 10:15:37 IST, Lat: 27.32 & Long: 92.01, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 31km SSE of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!