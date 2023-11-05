Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake strikes Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh also experienced a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday, National Center for Seismology (NSC) has informed.

According to the NSC, the earthquake occurred at 1 am on 5 November and the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh."

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Earlier on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.

While the country is Nepal is still grappling with the devastating earthquake that killed over 157 people, another earthquake, measuring 3.6 in magnitude, shook the Himalayan nation in the early hours of Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 04:38:20 (IST) at the depth of 10 km, 169 km NW of Kathmandu, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 04:38:20 IST, Lat: 28.63 & Long: 83.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 169 km NW of Kathmandu, Nepal," NCS said.

Yesterday, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, assessed the situation and visited the affected regions. The government has mobilised the Nepal Army, Nepali Sentinel, and the Armed Police Force to conduct rescue operations via helicopters.

Moreover, health workers are also being rapidly deployed, equipped with essential medical supplies sourced from surrounding districts.

"There has been a lot of damage in the earthquake-affected area. Hundreds of people are injured, thousands of houses have been destroyed, and our government is engaged in relief work. We have deployed the Nepali Army, Nepali Sentinel. The Armed Police Force has been given the responsibility of taking all the injured to the hospitals for rescue through helicopters," said the Nepal PM.

India too has extended support during this challenging period and released an emergency contact number for Indians in Nepal requiring urgent assistance.

"Alert Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal: 977-9851316807 MEA India," the Indian Embassy in Nepal posted on X.

