Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude quake jolts Assam’s Karbi Anglong district

Earthquake Today: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with its epicentre located at 26.51°N latitude and 93.15°E longitude. Although the quake was moderate in intensity, there were no immediate reports of damage to property or casualties. Residents in the district and surrounding areas reportedly felt the tremor, which caused brief panic but no lasting harm.

This seismic event follows a series of recent earthquakes in the region. On Monday, a slightly stronger quake of magnitude 4.5 struck the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 kilometres, while a similar tremor was recorded there on Sunday with the same magnitude and depth. The northeastern region of India, including Assam, lies in a high seismic zone, making such tremors relatively frequent.

The NCS shared details of the Karbi Anglong quake in a post on X, stating: “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 08/07/2025 09:22:19 IST, Lat: 26.51 N, Long: 93.15 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam.” Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, though no further developments or aftershocks have been reported so far.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

On Sunday morning, 6 July, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Nepal as reported by the National Center of Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 8:21 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

It struck at a depth of 10 kilometres on 27.70 N Latitude and 87.76 Longitude.

The NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 06/07/2025 08:21:30 IST, Lat: 27.70 N, Long: 87.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal."

Nepal is highly earthquake-prone due to its location on a convergent boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This collision generates immense pressure and stress, which is released as earthquakes. Nepal is also situated in a subduction zone where the Indian Plate is sliding beneath the Eurasian Plate, further increasing stress and strain.

