Earthquake Today: On February 9, 2025, at 10.08pm, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.51 N and a longitude of 70.97 E, with a depth of 180 km, according to National Center for Seismology.

While this particular earthquake was of moderate magnitude, Afghanistan experiences frequent seismic events.

In fact, just days prior, on February 4, 2025, the NCS recorded earthquakes of magnitude 4.3 and 4.1 in the same region.

The 4.3 magnitude quake struck at 01:42:18 IST at a depth of 10 km, while the 4.1 magnitude earthquake occurred at 14:58:48 IST, also at a depth of 10km.

These shallower earthquakes are generally considered more dangerous due to the increased intensity of ground shaking.

According to NCS, Afghanistan has seen 13 earthquakes in the last 30 days.

In October 2023, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake devastated villages near Herat, resulting in hundreds of fatalities and leaving already strained medical facilities overwhelmed.

Afghanistan experiences frequent earthquakes due to its location on the complex intersection of several major tectonic plates, primarily the Indian and Eurasian plates.

This places the country within the Himalayan mountain belt, a highly seismic area extending across southern Eurasia. The collision and convergence of these plates result in continuous compression of the Earth’s crust, leading to the formation of faults and fractures that can slip and generate earthquakes.

Furthermore, Afghanistan is crisscrossed by active fault systems like the Chaman Fault and the Main Pamir Thrust, contributing to the high frequency of seismic activity.