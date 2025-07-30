Earthquake Today: 4.3 magnitude quake jolts Tibet hours after massive Russia tremor

Earthquake Today: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Tibet on Wednesday, hours after a massive 8.8 magnitude jolted Russia and several other countries, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement by the earthquake monitoring agency, the Tibet earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, making it prone to aftershocks.

The Tibet earthquake today occurred at 6:58 IST, right after massive tremors struck Russia, causing tsunamis in several places including Japan.

“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/07/2025 06:58:42 IST, Lat: 28.36 N, Long: 87.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,” the NCS said in a statement on X.

Second earthquake in 3 days The Tibet earthquake today comes three days after another quake jolted the country. On July 27, earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the region at a depth of 10 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 3.6, On: 24/07/2025 02:51:11 IST, Lat: 28.53 N, Long: 89.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet,” the NCS had said in a post at the time.

The Tibetan Plateau is prone to earthquakes and frequent seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

The earthquake today in Tibet was a shallow one, which might be more dangerous than a deep earthquake. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes travel a shorter distance to the earth's surface, which results in stronger tremors and having the potential to cause widespread damage.