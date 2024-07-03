Earthquake today: 4.4 magnitude quake hits Ladakh’s Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred on July 3 in Ladakh's Leh, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the depth of the quake was 150 Km while the epicentre was at Latitude 36.10 North, Longitude: 74.81 East. The earthquake hit Leh at 08:12 am IST.