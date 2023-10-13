Earthquake today: 4.6 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

As earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on 13 October, the National Center for Seismology has informed. According to NCS, the tremors shook the country at 6:39 am (IST) on Friday at a depth of 50 kilometres.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 13-10-2023, 06:39:30 IST, Lat: 35.86 & Long: 68.64, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

This is the second earthquake to have struck the impoverished nation this week. Earlier on 11 October, a strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude had struck part of western Afghanistan. As per the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province while the depth of the quake was 10.0 km.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials has said that the Saturday's earthquake has killed more than 2,000 people across Herat province. According to the UN figures, the epicentre was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, as reported by Associated Press.

A UN official also said that more than 90 percent of the people killed in the earthquake were women and children, as reported by AP.

Women and children were more likely to have been at home when the quake struck in the morning, said Siddig Ibrahim, the chief of the UNICEF field office in Herat. “When the first earthquake hit, people thought it was an explosion, and they ran into their homes," he said as quoted by AP.

As per WHO Afghanistan report, at least, 11,066 people (1,835 families) have been affected across Zindajan, Gulran, Kohsan and Kushk d/Rabat-e-Sangai Districts. The initial quake, numerous aftershocks and a second 6.3-magnitude quake on Wednesday flattened entire villages, destroying hundreds of mud-brick homes that could not withstand such force. Schools, health clinics and other village facilities also collapsed.