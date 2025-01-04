Hello User
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: 5.5 magnitude quake strikes Ethiopia, raises concern over volcanic eruption

Earthquake today: 5.5 magnitude quake strikes Ethiopia, raises concern over volcanic eruption

ANI

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said reported by Jerusalem Post.

Earthquake today: 5.5 magnitude quake strikes Ethiopia

Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Earlier in the day, Anadolu Ajansi reported a volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan. The region has recently experienced frequent minor tremors, according to local media reports.

These frequent tremors have raised concern over a potential major disaster, especially in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometres) from Addis Ababa.

In recent weeks, the region has experienced more than a dozen minor earthquakes, prompting residents to look at the issue with concern.

Regional Administrator Abdu Ali has said the authorities are making efforts to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The tremors are continuing and becoming more powerful, with the most recent being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, Ali noted.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

