comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 01 2024 13:41:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.90 0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 792.35 1.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 468.60 1.35%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.75 1.71%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.20 -0.31%
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: 7.6 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued
Back Back

Earthquake today: 7.6 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

 Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck north central Japan, prompting a tsunami warning in coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures.

Earthquake today: 7.4 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issuedPremium
Earthquake today: 7.4 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. A tsunami warning was also issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Also Read: Deadliest earthquakes of 2023: Seven quakes that hit Asian, West Asian countries

According to the weather agency, Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, as reported by Reuters. As per NHK report, waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture. 

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants while Japan's Kansai electric said that no abnormality was reported in the quake area.

(More details awaited)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Jan 2024, 01:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App