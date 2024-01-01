Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: 7.6 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake today: 7.6 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

Livemint

  • An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck north central Japan, prompting a tsunami warning in coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures.

Earthquake today: 7.4 magnitude quake jolts Japan, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said. A tsunami warning was also issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

Also Read: Deadliest earthquakes of 2023: Seven quakes that hit Asian, West Asian countries

According to the weather agency, Tsunami of up to 5 metres high are believed to be reaching Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture, as reported by Reuters. As per NHK report, waves more than 1 metre high hit the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants while Japan's Kansai electric said that no abnormality was reported in the quake area.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.