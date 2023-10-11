An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richer Scale jolted Tajikistan on 11 October, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:53 am (IST) on Wednesday at a depth of 120 kms.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 09:53:12 IST, Lat: 37.66 & Long: 74.14, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

This came hours after an 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's western province of Herat today where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000 people. This has forced authorities to redeploy relief and rescue teams already in the field following a series of deadly quakes. Disaster management spokesman Janan Sayeeq told Reuters that there were no early details on casualties caused by the latest quake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province. As per USGC, the depth of the quake was 10.0 km. The epicenter of Saturday's deadly quake was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the provincial capital.

