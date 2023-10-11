Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: After Afghanistan, quake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

Earthquake today: After Afghanistan, quake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

Livemint

  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richer Scale jolted Tajikistan on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed.

Earthquake news today: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richer Scale jolted Tajikistan on 11 October, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has informed.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:53 am (IST) on Wednesday at a depth of 120 kms.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 09:53:12 IST, Lat: 37.66 & Long: 74.14, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Tajikistan."

This came hours after an 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's western province of Herat today where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000 people. This has forced authorities to redeploy relief and rescue teams already in the field following a series of deadly quakes. Disaster management spokesman Janan Sayeeq told Reuters that there were no early details on casualties caused by the latest quake.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

According to the US Geological Survey, the 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province. As per USGC, the depth of the quake was 10.0 km. The epicenter of Saturday's deadly quake was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the provincial capital.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.