Earthquake today: Another 4.2-magnitude tremor shakes Pakistan, ninth quake recorded in May

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Pakistan on Friday, May 30, marking the ninth earthquake in the nation this month.

As per the National Center for Seisomology, Friday's earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Earthquake in Pakistan

Yesterday, May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Earlier this month, Pakistan experienced several significant tremors, including a 4.2-magnitude tremor on May 27 at a depth of 111 km, and two consecutive earthquakes on 10 May measuring 5.7 and 4.0 in magnitude respectively.

Previous earthquakes in Pakistan in May May 5 – 4.2 magnitude affecting parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan,

May 9 – 4.0 magnitude near Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

May 10 – 5.7 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, felt across northern Pakistan

May 16 – 4.7 magnitude north-northwest of Peshawar

May 24 — 4.1 magnitude recorded near Pakistan

May 27 — 4.2-magnitude tremor in Pakistan's Faisalabad division

May 29 – 4.4 magnitude tremor in Pakistan

Pakistan one of the most seismically active countries in the world Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. This geological positioning makes the country particularly prone to frequent and often devastating earthquakes, with tremors felt across various regions and significant seismic events recorded throughout its history.