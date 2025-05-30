Earthquake today: Another 4.2-magnitude tremor shakes Pakistan, ninth quake recorded in May

Pakistan experienced a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on May 30, its ninth this month, with a depth of 180km. This follows a 4.4 magnitude quake that occurred the day before

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 May 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Earthquake today: Another 4.2-magnitude tremor shakes Pakistan, ninth quake recorded in May
Earthquake today: Another 4.2-magnitude tremor shakes Pakistan, ninth quake recorded in May

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Pakistan on Friday, May 30, marking the ninth earthquake in the nation this month.

As per the National Center for Seisomology, Friday's earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km.

Also Read | Earthquake today: 4.2-magnitude tremor rocks Faisalabad division in Pakistan

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 30/05/2025 13:37:52 IST, Lat: 32.57 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Earthquake in Pakistan

Yesterday, May 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Earlier this month, Pakistan experienced several significant tremors, including a 4.2-magnitude tremor on May 27 at a depth of 111 km, and two consecutive earthquakes on 10 May measuring 5.7 and 4.0 in magnitude respectively.

Previous earthquakes in Pakistan in May

May 5 – 4.2 magnitude affecting parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan,

May 9 – 4.0 magnitude near Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

May 10 – 5.7 magnitude in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, felt across northern Pakistan

May 16 – 4.7 magnitude north-northwest of Peshawar

Also Read | Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 4.3 hits Nepal

May 24 — 4.1 magnitude recorded near Pakistan

May 27 — 4.2-magnitude tremor in Pakistan's Faisalabad division

May 29 – 4.4 magnitude tremor in Pakistan

Pakistan one of the most seismically active countries in the world

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. This geological positioning makes the country particularly prone to frequent and often devastating earthquakes, with tremors felt across various regions and significant seismic events recorded throughout its history.

Also Read | Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan

Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are located along the southern edge of the Eurasian Plate, while Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir lie on the Indian Plate. This tectonic collision zone creates intense geological stress, making the region highly susceptible to frequent and potentially powerful seismic activity.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsWorldEarthquake today: Another 4.2-magnitude tremor shakes Pakistan, ninth quake recorded in May
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.