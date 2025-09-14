Earthquake Today: Assam's Guwahati struck by 5.9 magnitude tremors

An earthquake of 5.9-magnitude hit Northeastern state of Assam on Sunday, September 14, at a depth of five km, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

According to the reports, the 5.9 earthquake struck Guwahati city, shaking surrounding parts too. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, Assam officials said.

“Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits parts of north-east; no immediate loss of lives, damage to property reported,” they said.

The earthquake took place at 4.41 pm on Sunday, and the epicentre was in Udalguri district, the officials said.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!”

Netizens also took to social media to post about their experience during the 5.9 earthquake in Assam.

One person shared that today's earthquake was terrifying. “Guwahati... can’t imagine... earthquakes have happened before, but this one was terrifying... felt like the bed was swinging like a cradle... kept jolting for quite a while.”

Another said, “Earthquake…Quite a long one too. Hope all are safe.”