Earthquake Today: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan

Earthquake news today: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Pakistan on Monday during afternoon, according to the National Center of Seismology.

As per the data, the earthquake struck parts of Pakistan at around 1:26 pm IST on May 12. The epicentre of the tremor was located at 29.12°N and longitude 67.26°E.

Incidentally, the earthquake comes two days after tremors hit a similar location in Pakistan on May 10.