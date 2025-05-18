Earthquake today: Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan's Swat district

Earthquake today: An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Pakistan again, this time in the Swat district. The jolts were felt on Saturday, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Authorities said that there was no report of damage from the quake immediately, ANI reported quoting ARY news.

The epicentre of today's Pakistan earthquake was located in the Hindukush Mountain range, as per the National Seismological Centre. The tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres.

The Hindukush Mountain range stretching across Afghanistan and northern areas of Pakistan is an area of frequent seismic activities.

The jolts due to the earthquake today were felt in several parts of Swat, including Mingori and its outskirts, ANI reported quoting ARY news.

Earthquakes in Pakistan Notably, Pakistan has been facing a series of earthquakes over the past few weeks.

On May 12, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Pakistan in the afternoon, according to the National Center of Seismology.

The epicentre of the tremor was located at 29.12°N and longitude 67.26°E, which points to Quetta and adjoining areas.

That earthquake came two days after tremors hit a similar location in Pakistan on May 10.

On that day an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan early Saturday (May 10) at 1:44 am (IST). The epicentre was very near to today's earthquake in Pakistan. It was located at latitude 29.67°N and longitude 66.10°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Sunday's earthquake is the country's sixth one in a row over the past few weeks.

Pakistan prone to earthquakes Notably, Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide.