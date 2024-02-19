Earthquake today: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Kargil in Ladakh

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil in Ladakh on Monday, February 19. The earthquake hit Kargil at 9:35 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology. There has been no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property in Kargil due to the earthquake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

A few days ago, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the central part of Assam. No casualty or damage to property was reported in the area that were hit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A National Center for Seismology report said that the earthquake was recorded at 7:23 pm on February 14. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Kamrup Metropolitan district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The depth of the quake was 19 km, it said.

According to the reports, people in the neighbouring Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts of Assam felt tremors as a result of a mild earthquake in central Assam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Residents of Kamrup, Darrang, Udalguri and Nalbari on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river also felt the tremors.

On Sunday, February 18, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rattled Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 18-02-2024, 16:50:32 IST, Lat: 36.68 & Long: 66.75, Depth: 15 Km , Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said in a post on X.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

