Earthquake Today Live Updates: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck and jolted the city of Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region in China on Tuesday, killing at least 53 people and collapsing “many buildings”, state media reported.

According to regional disaster relief headquarters, the quake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in the Tibet Autonomous Region in China at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time).

The earthquake's tremors were felt in neighbouring Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, Bhutan, and parts of northern India.

Earthquake kills 53 in Tibet The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck China's remote Tibet region on Tuesday morning jumped to at least 53, state media reported.

"Fifty-three people have been confirmed dead, and 62 others injured as of Tuesday noon, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in the city of Xigaze in Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region at 9:05 am Tuesday," Xinhua news agency said.

Earthquake kills 32 in Tibet 32 people were killed and 38 injured during the 6.8-magnitude earthquake, state-run Xinhua reported.

The epicentre was monitored at 28.5 degrees north latitude and 87.45 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre, state-run Xinhua reported.

Tremors felt in Nepal Tremors were also felt in Nepal's capital Kathmandu some 400 km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.

"We felt a very strong earthquake. So far, we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss," said Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal, at the foot of Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain.

"We have mobilised police and other security forces as well as locals to collect information about the damage," he added.

Quake jolts Bhutan The quake also jolted Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and the northern Indian state of Bihar, which borders Nepal.

No damage in India So far, no reports of any damage or loss to property have been received, officials in India said.