Earthquake today: Earthquake of magnitude 2.5 strikes Delhi, tremors felt
A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.5 occurred in New Delhi on Tuesday. The earthquake hit 8 km west of New Delhi at around 9:30 pm today.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, the National Center for Seismology said.
Tremors were felt in the national capital.
No reports of any casualty or damage have come forth yet.
The epicentre of the earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 was eight km west of New Delhi.
A few days ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, the tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR.
