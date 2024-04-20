Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.0 quake hits Arunachal's West Kameng

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.39 and Longitude 92.68, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter jolted Arunchal Pradesh's West Kameng region on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.39 and Longitude 92.68, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 18:51:40 IST, Lat: 27.39 & Long: 92.68, Depth: 5 km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS shared in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!