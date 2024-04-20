Hello User
Business News/ News / Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.0 quake hits Arunachal's West Kameng

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.0 quake hits Arunachal's West Kameng

ANI

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.39 and Longitude 92.68, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 quake hits Arunachal's West Kameng.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter jolted Arunchal Pradesh's West Kameng region on Saturday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 27.39 and Longitude 92.68, at a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 20-04-2024, 18:51:40 IST, Lat: 27.39 & Long: 92.68, Depth: 5 km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS shared in a post on X.

