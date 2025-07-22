Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.2 tremor hits Faridabad, Haryana; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake Today: A mild earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Faridabad in Haryana at 6:00 am IST today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. Tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Advertisement

The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the surface at latitude, 28.29 degrees north and longitude 72.21 degrees east, it said.

On 21 July, an earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the early hours, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar and a magnitude of 3.1, occurred at 1.36 am on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

In the past few weeks, the Delhi region has experienced a series of earthquakes, causing growing concern among residents. Notably, on July 10 and 11, significant tremors were recorded near Jhajjar in Haryana, just outside Delhi.

A 4.4 magnitude quake struck on the morning of July 10, followed by a 3.7 magnitude tremor the next evening, both felt strongly across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring districts such as Gurugram, Rohtak, and Noida. While no major damage or injuries were reported, these seismic events unsettled the population and highlighted the region's vulnerability to earthquakes.

Advertisement

Delhi and its surrounding areas lie above a complex network of active geological fault lines, including the Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault, Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, Delhi-Sargodha Ridge, and others. The tectonic activity in this region is influenced both by local fault movements and the broader collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates, which create stresses along these faults.

Seismologists note that the recent moderate quakes, typically ranging between magnitudes 2.0 and 4.5, reflect ongoing tectonic stress release and suggest the Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault likely played a role in the July tremors.

Given Delhi's classification as a high seismic risk zone (Seismic Zone IV), such activity serves as a stark reminder that stronger earthquakes remain a possibility. Authorities have advised residents to stay vigilant and prepared, noting that aftershocks often follow main tremors but tend to diminish in intensity with time.