Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.6 jolt strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Doda in Jammu & Kashmir on Monday, at 02:47:08 IST, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated.

The quake took place at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 33.10 N and longitude 76.18 E. No reports of casualties or damage were received.

In the X post, NCS posted, “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 06/10/2025 02:47:08 IST, Lat: 33.10 N, Long: 76.18 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu & Kashmir.”

Earthquake jolts Myanmar In related news, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Myanmar on Monday, according to a statement from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 73 kilometers, the statement noted.

The NCS stated, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 06/10/2025 01:14:01 IST, Lat: 26.68 N, Long: 95.92 E, Depth: 73 Km, Location: Myanmar."

On Sunday, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit the region at a depth of 88 kilometers.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 06/10/2025 00:16:03 IST, Lat: 23.69 N, Long: 94.12 E, Depth: 88 Km, Location: Myanmar." Prior to this, on October 3, Myanmar experienced another quake, this one measuring 3.3 in magnitude and occurring at a depth of 90 kilometers.

According to the NCS, “EQ of M: 3.3, On: 03/10/2025 09:54:06 IST, Lat: 24.70 N, Long: 94.89 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Myanmar remains highly susceptible to moderate and major earthquakes, as well as tsunami threats along its extensive coastline. This vulnerability stems from its location at the convergence of four tectonic plates: the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates, which are actively involved in geological activity.

Following the powerful magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised concerns about a growing range of health risks facing tens of thousands of displaced residents, including tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases.

Running through Myanmar is a 1,400-kilometre-long transform fault that links the Andaman spreading centre with a northern collision zone known as the Sagaing Fault. The Sagaing Fault significantly elevates the seismic risk for the regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, areas that collectively account for 46 per cent of Myanmar’s population. Despite Yangon being situated at a considerable distance from the fault line, its dense population makes it particularly vulnerable.