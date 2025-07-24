Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes Sulawesi in Indonesia

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. According to EMSC, the quake was at a depth of 30 km (19 miles).

There have been no immediate reports of any injuries or damage caused by the earthquake.

This follows a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Seram in Indonesia on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km, with its epicentre located around 244 kilometres east-northeast of Ambon and 155 kilometres from Amahai. There were no immediate reports of any major damage or casualties on Wednesday either.

Earlier, in July, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Tanimbar Islands region at a depth of 98 km.

Back in May, a 4.6-magnitude quake had hit Indonesia’s Northern Sumatra region.

Indonesia is at high risk of earthquakes because it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire – a geologically active area where several tectonic plates meet.

This makes it one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world, with over 9,200 tremors recorded each year on average.

The country’s position also puts it at risk of powerful underwater megathrust earthquakes, which can trigger devastating tsunamis and pose a serious threat to regional safety and stability.

How your Android phone can alert you about an earthquake (and how to enable it) Your phone’s accelerometer, the same sensor that knows when you rotate the screen, can detect the early tremors of an earthquake, known as P-waves. These are fast but not destructive. Once detected, your phone shares anonymous location and motion data with Google’s servers.

If enough phones in an area pick up similar signals, the system confirms a quake is happening. Before the slower but more dangerous S-waves hit, the server sends out an alert, giving you precious seconds to react.

How to enable Earthquake alerts on your Android phone Follow these quick steps to activate earthquake alerts:

Step 1: Open the Settings app

Step 2: Scroll down to “Safety and emergency” (on some phones, it may be under “Location”).

Step 3: Tap on “Earthquake alerts”

Step 4: Toggle the switch to Enable alerts

Make sure your location is turned on. The system works best when your phone knows where you are. The data sent to Google is anonymous and used only for quake detection, not for tracking you.

To check if alerts are active, search for “Earthquake” in your Settings app and verify the toggle.

What to do when you get an alert If your phone buzzes with a quake warning:

Drop, cover, and hold: Get under a table or sturdy surface.

Stay away from windows and objects that could fall.

Don’t panic or run: Use the few seconds to secure yourself.

Even a five-second heads-up can be life-saving.

Limitations to keep in mind

You’ll need an internet or mobile signal for the alert to reach you.

Remote areas with weak coverage may not benefit fully.