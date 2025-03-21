Earthquake today: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes south of Panama

Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck south of Panama on Friday, March 21, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake was centred about 123 kilometres south-southeast of Burica in the Pacific Ocean and had a 6.2 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It had a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the reports, the massive earthquake went largely unnoticed.

The National Civil Defence Service said the earthquake was felt in several provinces of central Panama.

There has been no reports of any injuries or damages in Panama due to the earthquake.

The earthquake in Panama also caused some shaking in some parts of neighboring Costa Rica.

Earlier in the day, a magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Natanz area in Iran’s Isfahan province on Friday, home to a key nuclear site, and another 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan.

On March 19, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tajikistan, the National Center of Seismology reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 26.2 km, raising the possibility of aftershocks.

