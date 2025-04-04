Earthquake today: Magnitude 5 quake hits Nepal, tremors felt in North India

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Friday, April 4. Several social media users from North India also said they felt the tremors.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Nepal, India's neighbour, at approximately 8 p.m. IST.

Netizens responded to NCS tweet informing of the Nepal earthquake, saying that they felt it in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Some even reported the tremors in Bihar's Patna.

“I felt it in Gorakhpur,” a social media user said.

“Felt in Patna too,” added another user.