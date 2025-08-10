Earthquake today: Magnitude 6.19 quake strikes Turkey

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 6.19 struck Turkey on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Turkey's AFAD disaster management authority stated that the quake occurred at around 7:53pm local time in the Balikesir province, near Turkey's biggest city Istanbul.

However, no immediate reports of casualties or damage in any of the affected provinces, reported Reuters.

On X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote that emergency teams from AFAD started inspections around Istanbul and the neighbouring provinces, but no negative reports had come through so far.

AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.

With agency inputs.