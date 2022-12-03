Earthquake today: Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's West Java1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
- An earthquake of 6.4 strike Indonesia's West Java area; tremors were also felt in Jakarta
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday. The tremors were also felt in Jakarta. The earthquake in Indonesia was at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday. The tremors were also felt in Jakarta. The earthquake in Indonesia was at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.
The agency said that the earthquake in West Java area had no tsunami potential.
The agency said that the earthquake in West Java area had no tsunami potential.
No reports of any damage or casualty have been reported so far. Some people on social media said that they felt strong tremors following an earthquake.
No reports of any damage or casualty have been reported so far. Some people on social media said that they felt strong tremors following an earthquake.
Authorities in Garut, a town some 50 km (30 miles) from the epicentre, said they were making checks.
Authorities in Garut, a town some 50 km (30 miles) from the epicentre, said they were making checks.
Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java's Cianjur, killing more than 300.
Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitude hit West Java's Cianjur, killing more than 300.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)