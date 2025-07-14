Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6.7 quake hits offshore eastern Indonesia; no Tsunami warning

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 occurred off eastern Indonesia, with no tsunami threat reported. The epicenter was located 177 kilometers west of Tual at a depth of 80 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

