Earthquake Today News: Tremors jolt Iran amid intense trade of missiles with Israel

Earthquake Today News: Tremors of 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday amid intense trade of missiles with Israel. The US Geological Survey noted that the quake's depth was 10 kilometres.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published21 Jun 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Earthquake News: Iran witnessed a 5.1 magnitude quake on June 20. (Representative image)
Earthquake News: Iran witnessed a 5.1 magnitude quake on June 20. (Representative image)(REUTERS)

Iran Earthquake: Tremors of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Iran on Friday, June 21. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) some 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the US Geological Survey said.

Iran's news agency IRNA reported no casualties and only “minimal damage” and said that tremors of 5.5 magnitude "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province".

(With AFP inputs)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsEarthquake Today News: Tremors jolt Iran amid intense trade of missiles with Israel
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.