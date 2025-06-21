Earthquake Today News: Tremors jolt Iran amid intense trade of missiles with Israel

Iran Earthquake: Tremors of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Iran on Friday, June 21. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) some 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the US Geological Survey said.
Iran's news agency IRNA reported no casualties and only “minimal damage” and said that tremors of 5.5 magnitude "shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province".
(With AFP inputs)
