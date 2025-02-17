Earthquake Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents to stay calm and follow safety measures after tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding regions. He advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks, while authorities monitor the situation closely.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote on X.

The National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi, NCR, early Monday. With its epicentre in New Delhi, the earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 a.m., it said in a post on X. However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram and Ghaziabad to rush out of their homes.

Earthquake today: Where was the epicentre? The epicentre was located near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official informed PTI.

This area, which is close to a lake, has experienced minor, low-magnitude quakes approximately every two to three years, including a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in 2015. The official also reported hearing a loud sound when the earthquake struck.

Previous significant tremors in Delhi, NCR April 12, 2020: 3.5-magnitude earthquake

May 10, 2020: 3.4-magnitude tremor in northeast Delhi

May 29, 2020: 4.4-magnitude quake near Rohtak (about 50 kilometers west of Delhi) Delhi in Seismic Zone IV: Vulnerable to moderate to high earthquake risk The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, situated approximately 250 kilometres from the seismically active Himalayan collision zone, regularly experiences far and near-field tremors from Himalayan and local sources. Delhi is categorized as seismic zone IV on India's seismic zoning map, making it susceptible to moderate to high earthquake risks due to seismic activity in the Himalayan region.