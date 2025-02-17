Earthquake Today: PM Modi says ’stay alert for possible aftershocks’ as 4.0 magnitude tremors jolt Delhi, NCR

Earthquake Today: An earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude hit Delhi and NCR early Monday, with the epicentre in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometres. Prime Minister Modi urged residents to stay calm and be alert for aftershocks as authorities monitor the situation

Updated17 Feb 2025, 07:55 AM IST
Earthquake Today: PM Modi advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks while authorities monitor the situation closely.(ANI)

Earthquake Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged residents to stay calm and follow safety measures after tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding regions. He advised everyone to remain alert for potential aftershocks, while authorities monitor the situation closely.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote on X.

The National Center for Seismology said an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi, NCR, early Monday. With its epicentre in New Delhi, the earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 a.m., it said in a post on X. However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram and Ghaziabad to rush out of their homes.

Earthquake today: Where was the epicentre?

The epicentre was located near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official informed PTI.

This area, which is close to a lake, has experienced minor, low-magnitude quakes approximately every two to three years, including a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in 2015. The official also reported hearing a loud sound when the earthquake struck.

Also Read | Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi, NCR

Previous significant tremors in Delhi, NCR

  • April 12, 2020: 3.5-magnitude earthquake 
  • May 10, 2020: 3.4-magnitude tremor  in northeast Delhi
  •  May 29, 2020: 4.4-magnitude quake near Rohtak (about 50 kilometers west of Delhi)

 

Delhi in Seismic Zone IV: Vulnerable to moderate to high earthquake risk

The National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, situated approximately 250 kilometres from the seismically active Himalayan collision zone, regularly experiences far and near-field tremors from Himalayan and local sources. Delhi is categorized as seismic zone IV on India's seismic zoning map, making it susceptible to moderate to high earthquake risks due to seismic activity in the Himalayan region.

-With agency inputs

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 07:55 AM IST
