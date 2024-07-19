Earthquake today: Quake of 7.3 magnitude jolts northern Chile

Earthquake today: Quake of 7.3 magnitude jolted northern Chile, the United States Geological Survey said.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no tsunami warning immediately issued. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The epicenter of the tremor was located 164 miles (265 kilometers) east of the coastal city of Antofagasta, at a depth of 78.5 miles (126 kilometers).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.