Earthquake today: Quake of 7.3 magnitude jolts northern Chile

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no tsunami warning immediately issued.
The epicenter of the tremor was located 164 miles (265 kilometers) east of the coastal city of Antofagasta, at a depth of 78.5 miles (126 kilometers).
