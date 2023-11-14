Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Ladakh

Earthquake today: Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh at 1:08 pm today.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh today, November 14. The tremors were felt in the region at 1:08 pm.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 37.28 and a longitude of 75.21, with a depth of 20 km. The seismic activity took place 314 km North-northwest of Kargil in Ladakh, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS stated," Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 13:08:50 IST, Lat: 37.28 & Long: 75.21, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 314km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India."

Another earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Sri Lanka's Colombo on Tuesday. The tremors were felt in the region at 12.31 pm today, reported the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre was situated at a latitude of -2.96 and a longitude of 86.54, with a depth of 10 km. The seismic activity took place 1326 km southeast of Colombo.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka."

