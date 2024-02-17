Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Saturday morning, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Strong tremors were felt across Northeast India and surrounding areas today, February 17.
The quake that measured 4.4 on the Richter scale made the people residing near the epicentre feel the tremors at 9:25 am. The seismic activity took place at a depth of 47 Kilometre. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 09:25:24 IST, Lat: 22.96 & Long: 93.77, Depth: 47 Km ,Location: Myanmar."
