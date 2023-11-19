Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.5 hits Andaman sea
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Andaman Sea in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the Andaman Sea near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday evening, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 7:36 pm at a depth of 120 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS said in a post on X.
Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS.
(This is a developing news)
