Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Maharashtra's Hingoli on March 21. The residents of the region felt tremors at 6:08 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Center for Seismology, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “ Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!