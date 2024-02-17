Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday. The tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST) with a depth of 190 kilometres.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes eastern Turkey
No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.