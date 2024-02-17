An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The NCS said that the depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.

Also read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes eastern Turkey No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.