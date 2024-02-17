Hello User
Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan

Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan

ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday. The tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST) with a depth of 190 kilometres.

Earthquake tremors measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt at 12:57 am (IST) with a depth of 190 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The NCS said that the depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 00:57:09 IST, Lat: 35.67 & Long: 71.90, Depth: 190 Km, Location: Pakistan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

