A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.