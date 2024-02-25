Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Earthquake today: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region

Earthquake today: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region

Reuters

Earthquake today: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale struck Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region.

Earthquake today: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale struck Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Also read: Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits China

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.