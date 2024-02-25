A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits China The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.