Earthquake today: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region
Earthquake today: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter scale struck Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.