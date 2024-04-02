Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday, April 2, the Japan Meteorological Agency informed.

Japan's Meteorological Centre informed that the epicentre was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture. The agency further reported that a tsunami warning had not been issued. The tremors were felt at 00:59 am (IST). Moreover, there were no reports of damage.

Additionally, an earthquake of magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The Seismology centre reported that the tremors were felt at 10:37 pm IST while the depth of this seismic activity was measured at 5 km. NCS further informed that the latitude and longitude of the earthquake were measured to be 32.73 and 76.61, respectively.

The National Center for Seismology in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) stated "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 01-04-2024, 22:37:01 IST, Lat: 32.73 & Long: 76.61, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, India."

Moreover, there were no reports of collateral damage.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on March 21 as the tremors were felt at 6:08 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The National Center for Seismology, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “ Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India."

Another earthquake struck the region on the same day few minutes later. This seismic activity was recorded by the Seismology Centre. The tremors of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt at 6:19 am in the Hingoli region of Maharashtra.

