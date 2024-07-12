Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4 jolt Kashmir

Earthquake today: Tremors on magnitude 4 on the Richter scale were felt in India and Pakistan on Friday, July 12, afternoon. The residents of Kashmir reported seismic activity around 12:26 pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a social media post on platform X (formerly Twitter) said, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir."

