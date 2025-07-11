Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as quake hits Jhajjar in Haryana

Earthquake today: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday, July 11, 2025, at around 8 p.m. after a 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Jhajjar, Haryana, the National Center of Seismology informed on X.

This was the second earthquake to strike the National Capital Region (NCR) within two days. A strong earthquake struck Delhi-NCR at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 10. According to the National Center for Seismology, it measured 4.4 on the Richter Scale and had its epicentre in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Metro services paused on Thursday On Thursday, Delhi Metro trains were halted for two to three minutes as a precaution during the earthquake, in accordance with standard operating procedure (SOP). Arshad, a passenger travelling in the metro, told ANI, “The train stopped around 9:04-9:05 am. We didn't feel (the tremor).”

Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR residents were left frightened following the tremors on Thursday morning. Many called it a "scary" experience.

A Delhi resident told ANI, “We felt the tremors. It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong.”

A Gurugram resident stated that he urged everyone to evacuate the building after feeling the tremors.

"We were sitting here and having tea when I suddenly felt strong earthquakes. I told everyone to rush out of the building. Everyone rushed out," he said.

Another Gurugram resident said, “For a few seconds, it felt like the ground shook vigorously. All of us rushed out.”

“I was working in my office when suddenly the computer systems and fans started shaking. So, it was quite scary. We rushed out. The epicentre is in Jhajjar. So, we are anticipating an aftershock. I had never felt such an earthquake before,” a Jhajjar resident told ANI.