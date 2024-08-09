Earthquake Today: Tremors felt in Soreng of Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 06:57 IST in Soreng, Sikkim, as per National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 06:57 IST from a depth of 10km in Soreng, Sikkim at latitude 27.22 North and longitude 88.33 East.

No casualities have been reported yet.

Previously in India, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Kamjong in Manipur on August 6, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.00 North, Longitude 94.57 East, at a depth of 85 kilometres, as per National Center for Seismology.

According to reports, the North East India is one of the most seismically active regions across the world. It is surrounded by two active plate boundaries, the Indian-Eurasian Plate boundary and the Indian-Burmese plate boundary. Reports show that have significant variations in seismic activity as well as seismic hazard values across the north east makes it vulnerable to earthquakes.

On August 8, two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed by a 7.1 magnitude tremors hit off Japan's southern island of Kyushu, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

After the strong earthquakes, the agency issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there were any damages.

There were reports of broken windows at the Miyazaki airport near the epicentre.