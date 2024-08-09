Earthquake Today: Tremors felt in Soreng of Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in Soreng, Sikkim at 06:57 IST today as per National Center for Seismology.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 07:27 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Sikkim.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Sikkim.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 06:57 IST in Soreng, Sikkim, as per National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 06:57 IST from a depth of 10km in Soreng, Sikkim at latitude 27.22 North and longitude 88.33 East.

No casualities have been reported yet.

Previously in India, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Kamjong in Manipur on August 6, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.00 North, Longitude 94.57 East, at a depth of 85 kilometres, as per National Center for Seismology.

 

Also Read | Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan, trigger tsunami advisory

According to reports, the North East India is one of the most seismically active regions across the world. It is surrounded by two active plate boundaries, the Indian-Eurasian Plate boundary and the Indian-Burmese plate boundary. Reports show that have significant variations in seismic activity as well as seismic hazard values across the north east makes it vulnerable to earthquakes.

On August 8, two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed by a 7.1 magnitude tremors hit off Japan's southern island of Kyushu, according to the United States Geological Survey.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency the quake was centred off the eastern coast of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 km (18.6 miles).

Also Read | 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Philippines’ Mindanao: USGS

After the strong earthquakes, the agency issued a tsunami advisory, predicting waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) along the southern coast of Kyushu and nearby island of Shikoku.

Also Read | Earthquake today: 5.3 magnitude quake strikes America’s southern California

Operators of nuclear plants on Kyushu and Shikoku said they were checking to see if there were any damages.

There were reports of broken windows at the Miyazaki airport near the epicentre.

Japan lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the line of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean and is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 07:27 AM IST
HomeNewsEarthquake Today: Tremors felt in Soreng of Sikkim

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.000.00
      Chennai
      69,975.000.00
      Delhi
      70,940.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue