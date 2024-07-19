Hello User
Business News/ News / Earthquake Today: Tremors of 3.3 magnitude hits Manipur
Earthquake Today: Tremors of 3.3 magnitude hits Manipur

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck Ukhrul, Manipur at 09:28 IST according to National Center for Seismology.

Breaking news: earthquake hits Manipur.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 09:28 IST in Ukhrul, Manipur: National Center for Seismology.

(Check here for more updates)

