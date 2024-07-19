Earthquake Today: Tremors of 3.3 magnitude hits Manipur

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck Ukhrul, Manipur at 09:28 IST according to National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 09:28 IST in Ukhrul, Manipur: National Center for Seismology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply (Check here for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!